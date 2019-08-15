Home
STOCKDALE Thomas Ivan (Better known as Tom) Passed away peacefully Tuesday the 13th of August 2019 at McAuley Gunnedah Aged 89 years Dearly loved husband of the late Sue Stockdale. Loving father & father-in-law of Kate & Bruce, Sharon & Colin and Suzanne & Ross. Treasured grandfather & great grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Tom Stockdale are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cremation service is appointed to commence at 2.00pm on Friday 16th August, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for Cremation in the Lightfoot and Co Crematorium. By request no floral tributes, a donation to Cancer Council NSW would be appreciated. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Aug. 15, 2019
