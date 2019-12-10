|
HEILER, Thomas Alfred Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th December, 2019 at Boggabri MPS Aged 101 years Dearly loved husband of the Late Emily Heiler. Loving father and father-in-law of Barbara & Eric (dec) and Russell & Julie. Beloved grandfather and great-grandfather of their families. The relatives and friends of the Late Thomas Heiler are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10am on Friday 13th December, 2019 at the Boggabri Lawn Cemetery. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Dec. 10, 2019