Bethel Funerals - Queensland
2998 Logan Road
Springwood, Queensland 4122
(07) 3219 9333
Stephen Clyde EATHER

Stephen Clyde EATHER Notice
EATHER, Stephen Clyde Late of Brisbane formally of Gunnedah and Alsonville Passed away 26 June 2019 After a long battle with cancer Dearly loved husband of Rhonda nee Gardner, loving father of Megan and Scott. Cherished brother of Chris and Marianne. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate Steve's life at Riverlife Baptist Church, Jennifer Street, 17 Mile Rocks, Brisbane on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 2pm. For further information Bethel Funerals Springwood 07 32 199 333
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on July 2, 2019
