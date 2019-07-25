|
NORMAN, Ross Maxwell Passed away on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at "Illili" Quia Road, Gunnedah Aged 84 years Dearly loved husband of Marea. Loving father of Ken and Cathie. Adored Pa Pa of Emily, Kirsten, Thomas, Sean and Zachary and brother of Judy Carter. The relatives and friends of the late Ross Norman are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10:00am on Monday 29th July 2019 in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Gunnedah thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. Members of the Gunnedah RSL Sub-Branch are requested to attend the funeral of their late esteemed comrade Ross Norman. Blazers and medals are to be worn LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on July 25, 2019