KOCH, Moya Passed away peacefully Sunday 30th June 2019 at Lundie House Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of Len (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Tony & Kris, Peter & Judy, Don & Jennifer and Tim & Cheryl. Cherished Nan and great Nan of their families and loving sister of Jack (dec), Jean (dec), Bridie, Leo (dec), Ette, Clare, Anne and Mary (dec). The relatives and friends of the late Moya Koch are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The funeral mass is appointed to commence at 2pm on Friday 5th July 2019 in St Joseph's Catholic Church, thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul Society can be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent from July 2 to July 4, 2019