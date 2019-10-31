|
RADCLIFFE, Mavis Doreen Passed away on Monday 28th October, 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of the late Clive Radcliffe. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Janelle & Stephen, Dennis & Maria, Brett & Liz, Noeleen & Rodger and Melissa & Justin. Loved grandma to their families. The relatives and friends of the late Mavis Radcliffe are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Funeral Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Tuesday 5th November, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Oct. 31, 2019