ENKS, Kim On Friday 27th of September 2019 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 61 years Dearly loved partner of Donna. Adored father of Simone, Anthony and Kristy. Poppy Kim to 11 loving grandchildren. Privately cremated at his request on Tuesday 1st October, 2019 in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium. Kim's family would like to thank the Paramedics, Nurses and Doctors who cared for him over the years. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Oct. 3, 2019
