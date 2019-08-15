Home
Services
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin BERRYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin George (better known as George) BERRYMAN

Kevin George (better known as George) BERRYMAN Notice
BERRYMAN Kevin George (better known as George) Passed away peacefully Monday the 12th of August 2019 at Gunnedah. Aged 89 years Dearly loved husband of Marietta. Loving father & father-in-law of Ken & Clair and Herb & Ange. Treasured Pa of Scarlett, Callie, Pippa, Lilly, Dougie and "Bub". Brother of Geoff and Pat. Relatives and friends of the late George Berryman are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah after a Funeral Mass commencing at 11.00am on Monday 19th August, 2019. Thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.