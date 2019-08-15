|
BERRYMAN Kevin George (better known as George) Passed away peacefully Monday the 12th of August 2019 at Gunnedah. Aged 89 years Dearly loved husband of Marietta. Loving father & father-in-law of Ken & Clair and Herb & Ange. Treasured Pa of Scarlett, Callie, Pippa, Lilly, Dougie and "Bub". Brother of Geoff and Pat. Relatives and friends of the late George Berryman are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah after a Funeral Mass commencing at 11.00am on Monday 19th August, 2019. Thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Aug. 15, 2019