|
|
|
WISE, Kay Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday the 18th of June 2019 Aged 76 years Dearly loved wife of Jim, loving mother & mother-in-law of Debra & Scott, Belinda (Tilly) & Richard. Cherished grandmother of Cayle, Reeve, Link & Kade. Relatives and friends of the late Kay Wise are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cremation service will be held in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah commencing at 10.30am on Friday 5th July, 2019. Thence for Cremation in the Lightfoot and Co Crematorium. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on July 2, 2019