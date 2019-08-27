|
Langlands, John Robert Better known as Jack Late of Cooma Rd Narrabri Formally of "Strathmore" Boggabri Passed away on Friday the 23rd of August 2019. Aged 91 years Beloved husband of Betty (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of David and Lorrainne, Kay and Stephen. Adored Poppy Jack to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The relatives and friends of the late Jack Langlands are respectfully invited to attend his funeral, which will be held in the St Barnabas' Anglican Church Boggabri with the service commencing at 11am Friday 30th August 2019 thence for private cremation. "Sadly missed" LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 0427 410 429 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Aug. 27, 2019