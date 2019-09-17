Home
MCCANN, Herbert Edward better known as "Bert" Passed away suddenly Saturday 14th September 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly loved husband of Val, loving father & father-in-law of Mick, Dooga and Sue & Tony. Adored Pop Bert of Jono, Lydia, Zac, Sarah, Billy, Clay, Nat, Tarryn, Jared, Kruz and Kolton and brother of Johnny, Rita and Henry. The relatives and friends of the late Bert McCann are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The funeral mass is appointed to commence at 11:00am on Thursday 19th September 2019 in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Rd, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Sept. 17, 2019
