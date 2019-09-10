|
PERCY Gordon Passed away peacefully Wednesday 4th September 2019 at Taree Aged 88 years Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley Percy. Loving father & father-in-law of Therese & David, Terry (dec) and Greg (dec). Loving grandfather of Dwayne and great grandfather. Relatives and friends of the late Gordon Percy are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cremation service is appointed to commence at 11.00am on Wednesday 11th September, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for Cremation in the Lightfoot and Co Crematorium. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Sept. 10, 2019