KLEINSCHAFER, Edgar Ray Better known as Ray Passed away peacefully Monday 9th September 2019 at home Aged 76 years Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loving father & father-in-law of Marnie (dec) & Jamie, Troy & Gwen. Treasured Pop of Brendan & Kristy, Josh, Brittany and Eden. Cherished brother of Mavis, Gloria, Judy, Kay and Gail. Relatives and friends of the late Ray Kleinschafer are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The graveside service is appointed to commence at 11.00am on Friday 13th September, 2019 in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Sept. 12, 2019