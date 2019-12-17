|
SNAPE, Dorothy Marge Passed away peacefully on Monday 16th December 2019 at Lundie House Aged 95 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Cyril Snape. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Bob & Dot (Dec), Gaye & Rod, Neill & Gina and Barry & Sally. Adored grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma of their families. The relatives and friends of the Late Dorothy Snape are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Funeral Service is appointed to commence at 2.30pm on Friday 20th December, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Dec. 17, 2019