WITHERS, Donald Darryl Better known as Darryl Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September 2019 At Glen Innes Hospital Aged 63 years Loving brother of Debbie. Youngest son of Ross & Margaret Withers (both dec) and their families. The relatives and friends of the late Darryl Withers are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2.30pm on Monday 16th September, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Sept. 12, 2019