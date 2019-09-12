Home
Services
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald WITHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Darryl Better known as Darryl WITHERS

Donald Darryl Better known as Darryl WITHERS Notice
WITHERS, Donald Darryl Better known as Darryl Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September 2019 At Glen Innes Hospital Aged 63 years Loving brother of Debbie. Youngest son of Ross & Margaret Withers (both dec) and their families. The relatives and friends of the late Darryl Withers are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2.30pm on Monday 16th September, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.