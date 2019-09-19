|
PRYOR, Colin Leo Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th September 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly loved father, grandfather, brother and uncle to his family. The relatives and friends of the late Colin Pryor are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Funeral Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Tuesday 24th September, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Sept. 19, 2019