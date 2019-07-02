|
BALDWIN, Barbara Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Gunnedah Hospital on Thursday 27th June 2019 Aged 79 years Dearly loved wife of John. Loving mother of Wayne & Ellen and Mark & Chantal. Beloved sister of Bruce, Tony, Sandra and Greg and their families. Much loved Aunt of Michelle and Angela. The relatives and friends of the late Barbara Baldwin are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah after a Funeral Mass commencing at 11am on Wednesday 3rd July, 2019. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Society may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on July 2, 2019