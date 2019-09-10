|
DILLON Amy Doreen Passed away peacefully Saturday 7th September 2019 Aged 101 years Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Dillon. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Barry (dec), Ron, Gaylene, Cheryl, Phillip (dec) and Glen & Caroline and loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Amy Dillon are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The funeral mass is appointed to commence at 10:00am on Monday 16th September 2019 in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019