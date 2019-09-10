|
BROOKS, Alison Joyce Better known as "Joyce" Passed away peacefully Friday 6th September 2019 at Lundie House Aged 94 years Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Bryn and Louise & Noel, loving grandmother to Kristen & Amanda, great grandmother to Huxley & Grace and sister of Fay. The relatives and friends of the late Joyce Brooks are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 2:00pm on Thursday 12th September 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah thence for cremation in the Lightfoot & Co Crematorium. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Sept. 10, 2019