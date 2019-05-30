Walter Joseph Conlan 01.06.2018 A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest It broke our heartsto see you go. We sat beside your bedside, Our hearts were crushed and sore, We did our duty til we could, do no more. In tears we watched you fade away, And though our hearts were breaking, We knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak How much we love you, Our hearts cannot tell what to say, But God knows how much we miss you, In our home that is lonely today. Your loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary