POWELL, Thelma May Passed away peacefully Monday 6th May 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of the late Clem Powell, loving mother of Eileen (dec), David (dec) and Ronny (dec), mother-in-law to Harold, loving grandmother to Tracy and Danielle, great grandmother to Beau, Coen, Hayden, Brady & Dylan and elder sister to Stella (dec), Mabel, (dec), Leslie (dec), Dulcie and Eileen. The relatives and friends of the late Thelma Powell are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 2.30pm on Friday 10th May 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah thence for cremation in the Lightfoot & Co Crematorium. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 7, 2019
