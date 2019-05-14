Home
Services
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence DOWNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence John DOWNES

Notice

Terrence John DOWNES Notice
DOWNES, Terrence John better known as 'Mouse' Passed away Thursday the 9th of May, 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 68 years Dearly loved brother & brother-in-law of Len (dec) & Lynette, Lyn & Dennis. Loving uncle to his nieces & nephew. A good friend to many. Relatives and friends of the late Terrence Downes are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The graveside service is appointed to commence at 2.00pm on Friday 17th May, 2019 in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent from May 14 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.