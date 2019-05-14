|
DOWNES, Terrence John better known as 'Mouse' Passed away Thursday the 9th of May, 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 68 years Dearly loved brother & brother-in-law of Len (dec) & Lynette, Lyn & Dennis. Loving uncle to his nieces & nephew. A good friend to many. Relatives and friends of the late Terrence Downes are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The graveside service is appointed to commence at 2.00pm on Friday 17th May, 2019 in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
