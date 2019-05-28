|
GARDNER, Terrence Hunter Passed away unexpectedly at home On Thursday 23rd May 2019 Aged 79 years Dearly loved husband of the late Elaine Gardner. Loving father of Laura Ann (dec) and Scott and step-father of Joyce, Bruce, Lorna, Stephen and Dar to Kasandra. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of their families The relatives and friends of the Late Terry Gardner are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Friday 31st May 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
