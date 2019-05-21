Home
SANDERSON Suzanne Margaret (nee Affleck) Passed away on Thursday 9th May 2019 Aged 63 years Dearly loved mother, sister and friend. The relatives and friends of the late Sue Sanderson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 10am on Friday 24th May, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 21, 2019
