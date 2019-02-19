Home
Green, Suellen Therese Passed away 19.02.2009 In loving memory of my special daughter Sue A daughter is a blessing,the most precious one of all I cherish the memories and happiness you gave me Those memories are mine forever The loss I feel without you never goes away Where ever a beautiful soul has been there's always a trail of beautiful memories "In God's Care" Love always Mum Green, Suellen Passed away 19.02.2009 In loving memory of my dear wife Sue and our loving Mum It's been 10 years since we lost you But you will be forever in our hearts Greatly missed, always loving and always loved From Matt, Stephen and David



Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Feb. 19, 2019
