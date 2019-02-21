|
ROOTES, Stephen Passed away peacefully on Monday 18th February 2019 Aged 63 years Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Loving father and father-in-law of Jason & Tracey and Aaron & Megan. Loved by his grandchildren Abby, Ossie, Lulani and Vivienne. The relatives and friends of the late Stephen Rootes are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10am on Saturday 23rd February, 2019 in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
