KILLEN, Sean Erik Passed away surrounded by family at Tamworth Hospital on Tuesday 26th March 2019 Aged 61 years Loving dad of Elizabeth, Monica and Gabrielle. Much loved son of the late Eibhlin & John Killen. Adored brother of Stephen (dec) & Julie, Michael & Nanette, Maeve & Frank, Matthew (dec), Paddy & Kerry and Kate & Pete and caring uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of Sean are respectfully invited to attend his service held at Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah at 2pm Monday 1st of April. Following the service a celebration of his life will be held at Gunnedah Golf Club. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 28, 2019
