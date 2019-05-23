Home
HAYES Sadie Goulbourne Passed away peacefully on Monday 20th May 2019 at Alkira Aged 97 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Vince Hayes. Loving mother of Earle (dec), Janice and Ross. Cherished grandmother of her 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren The relatives and friends of the late Sadie Hayes are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2pm on Monday 27th May, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to the War Widows' Guild can be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 23, 2019
