MOORE, Roy Clyde Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 92 years Dearly loved husband of the late Pat Moore. Loving father of Susan. Much loved grandfather of Jeremy & Kerrie and Ben & Natalie. Great grandfather of Bree, Connor, Liam, Ivy and Leigh and loved brother of Kay Graham. The relatives and friends of the late Roy Moore are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10.30am on Thursday 13th June, 2019 at Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on June 11, 2019
