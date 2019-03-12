Home
Richard John FOURACRE

FOURACRE, Richard John "Dick" Dick passed away peacefully on the 9th March 2019 Much loved father of Wayne, Suzanne, and Paul. Beloved father-in-law to Vivianne & Leonie. Adored Poppy of Nicole, Kelly, Patrick, Alastair, Yael, Elise and Jacinta. Cherished Great Poppy of Jay, Ivy, Koa & Millie. Loving brother of Margaret and Betty (dec). Aged 82 years. "Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain... Forever in our hearts." Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Dick at the Anglican Church Tambar Springs on the 15th March at 11am, then to Tambar Springs Cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 12, 2019
