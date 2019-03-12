Notices Resources More Obituaries for Richard FOURACRE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard John FOURACRE

Notice FOURACRE, Richard John "Dick" Dick passed away peacefully on the 9th March 2019 Much loved father of Wayne, Suzanne, and Paul. Beloved father-in-law to Vivianne & Leonie. Adored Poppy of Nicole, Kelly, Patrick, Alastair, Yael, Elise and Jacinta. Cherished Great Poppy of Jay, Ivy, Koa & Millie. Loving brother of Margaret and Betty (dec). Aged 82 years. "Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain... Forever in our hearts." Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Dick at the Anglican Church Tambar Springs on the 15th March at 11am, then to Tambar Springs Cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

