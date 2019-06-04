Home
WITHERS, Philip Ross Passed away peacefully on Saturday, the 1st of June 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 72 years Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Malcolm, Paula & Brian, Matthew & Lenna and Philip & Erin. Loving Grandfather, Pa & Grumps to their families. Brother of Rodney, Brian, Debbie, Darryl and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Philip Withers are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cremation service is appointed to commence at 10.30am on Friday 7th June, 2019, in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for cremation at theLightfoot & Co, Crematorium. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on June 4, 2019
