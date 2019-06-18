|
|
|
SHARPE, Peggy Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th June 2019 At Gunnedah Aged 95 years Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Sharpe. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Jim & Wendy. Adored Nanna Peg of Ben & Janet, Jenny, Alison & Matthew, Katie & Tom and Lauryn & Joel and great grandmother of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Peggy Sharpe are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The funeral mass is appointed to commence at 10:00am on Friday 21st June 2019 in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More