DENSON, Nancy Passed away peacefully on Saturday 8th June 2019 Aged 97 years Dearly loved wife of the late John Denson. A loving friend to many. The relatives and friends of the late Nancy Denson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11am on Monday 17th June 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Guide Dogs NSW/ACT may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on June 11, 2019
