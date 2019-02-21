|
|
|
BARWICK, Mark Edward Passed away suddenly on 18th February at the Broken Hill Hospital The husband of Julie, the father and father-in-law of Rebecca & Matthew, Mark & Kylie, the Poppy of Zac, Eli, CJ, Gracey, Jayden, Reilly and Isaac. Mark's relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his memorial service will be held at the: Albemarle Hotel 42 Menindee Street Menindee NSW on Friday 22nd February at 10:30am AEDT Mourners are requested to wear something colourful. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mark's memory to the NSW Cancer Council and Beyond Blue 39 Morgan Street, Broken Hill, NSW
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More