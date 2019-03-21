|
THOMSON Madge Gwendoline Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20th March, 2019 At McAuley Hostel Aged 99 years Dearly loved wife of the late Harold Thomson. Loving aunty of her nieces and nephews and their families. The relatives and friends of the late Madge Thomson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 10.30am on Monday 25th March, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to Mackellar Care Services may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 21, 2019
