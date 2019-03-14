Home
In Loving Memory of a Special Sister Maddison Lee Smith 19.07.94 - 17.03.16 Sister, since you passed away, life just hasn't been the same, I would move Heaven and Earth to have you here with me again. The time we spent together, meant the world to me. Your laughter and your precious smile, as we grew up happily. I'm so grateful for the years we had and the closeness that we shared. Your heart, so kind and thoughtful, I always knew you truly cared. You were a wonderful sister and you were my best friend. I miss you always, love forever Gabby



Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 14, 2019
