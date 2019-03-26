|
|
|
WARMOLL, Lola Mary Passed away peacefully on Monday 25th March 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Jock Warmoll. Loving mother & mother-in-law of David, Ann Maree & Lennox, Phillip & Elizabeth and Louise. Much loved grandma and great-grandmother of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Lola Warmoll are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah after a Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am on Friday 29th March, 2019. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 26, 2019
