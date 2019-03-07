|
GARLAND, June Shirley Passed away peacefully on Monday 4th March, 2019 Aged 62 years Dearly loved wife of Bryan. Loving mother of Steven (dec), Derek, Donna and Sonia. Adored grandmother of Courteney, Amy and Martina. The relatives and friends of the late June Garland are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10.30am on Tuesday 12th March, 2019 in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 7, 2019
