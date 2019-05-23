|
|
|
PAUL, Henry George (George) Passed away Monday 20th May 2019 Aged 84 years late of Gunnedah & , Henry George (George) Passed away Monday 20th May 2019 Aged 84 years late of Gunnedah & Manly Dearly loved husband of Robyn, loving father & father-in-law of Ian & Deirdre, Mark & Melissa, Michael & Anne, Paddy & Trudy and Brendan, loving grandfather of Conor, Aislinn, Niamh, Molly, Tom, Ruby, Eddie, Olivia, Toby, Erin, Lachie, Phoebe and Harry, brother of Patricia (dec) and Ronald (dec) and uncle of their families. The relatives and friends of the late George Paul are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The funeral mass is appointed to commence at 2:00pm on Monday 27th May 2019 in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah, thence for interment inThe Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 23, 2019
Read More