SWAIN, Helena Grace Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2nd March, 2019 at Warnervale Gardens Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Ron Swain (DFC). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Judy & Cliff, Kevin & Tracey and Jeff & Michael. Adored grandma of her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives of the Late Helena Swain are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The family graveside service is appointed to commence at 3.30pm on Thursday 7th March, 2019 in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 5, 2019
