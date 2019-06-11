|
|
|
KING, Heath Archer "Kingo" Passed away peacefully on Saturday 8th June 2019 Aged 15 years Dearly loved son of Bill & Katrina King. Much loved brother of Maddi & Nathan, Lachlan, Dougie (dec), Ryan, Oscar and AJ. Very special grandson of Henry & Rosemary Constable and George & Shirley King (both dec). "Smile of the town" The relatives and friends of the late Heath King are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah after a Funeral Prayers Service commencing at 2pm on Thursday 13th June 2019. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on June 11, 2019
