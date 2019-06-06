|
|
|
BROWN, Gwen Passed away Wednesday the 29th of May 2019 Aged 70 years Dearly loved wife of the late Richard Brown. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Leanne & Bob, Belinda & David and Cheryl & Greg. Cherished Nan of Olivia, James and Archie. Sister & Sister-in-law of Heather & Alan. Relatives and friends of the late Gwen Brown are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 2.00pm on Friday 7th June, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for Cremation in the Lightfoot and Co Crematorium. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on June 6, 2019
Read More