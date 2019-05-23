|
GRAEME ELLIS ROBERTS Passed away 19th May 2019 Aged 78 years Late of Dubbo and formerly of Boggabri Dearly loved husband and best mate of Merilyn. Loving father & father-in-law of Dianna & Dom, Donna & Martin. Cherished grandfather of Lachlan, Callan, Samantha and Andrew. Adored brother & uncle to his family. Graeme's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 12.00pm Monday 27th May 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: The Abbey Funeral Home Dubbo 02 6881 8988
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 23, 2019
