KEMPSTER, Gloria June Better known as June Passed away at home unexpectedly on Thursday 11th April, 2019 Aged 75 years Dearly loved wife of Kelvin (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Allan & Cheryl, Melissa and Danny & Vicki and step-mother of Kim & Simone and Jaylene. Much loved nan and great-nan of their families. The relatives and friends of the late June Kempster are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Tuesday 23rd April, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Apr. 18, 2019
