GIDDINGS, Geoffrey Stephen better known as "Geoff" Passed away peacefully Saturday 15th June 2019 Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Zelma Giddings. Loving father of Linda (dec) & Stephen. Loving grandfather & great grandfather. Relatives and friends of the late Geoff Giddings are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah after a Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Monday 24th June, 2019. Thence for interment in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council of NSW. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent from June 18 to June 20, 2019
