PAGET, Frederick James "Jim" Passed away peacefully Sunday 9th June 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 91 years Dearly loved husband of Joan, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. The relatives and friends of the late Jim Paget are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10:30am on Tuesday 18th June 2019 in the Gunnedah Baptist Church, Cnr of Marquis & Reservoir Street, Gunnedah thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on June 13, 2019
