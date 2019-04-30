Home
Ethan Robert STEVENS

Ethan Robert STEVENS In Memoriam
In memory of Ethan Robert Stevens 28.06.1994 - 30.04.2011 Ethan, also known as 'fat head', was a talented, funny, caring and inspiring young man. Ethan was well known and respected in his community, loved by those who knew him. He would always offer a helping hand, you only need to ask his mates parents. He was the life of the party and would never leave empty handed. Passionate, hardworking and influential, just to name a few of Ethan's attributes, but his most prominent attribute was the love he had for his friends and family. Ethan was an 'allrounder' regarding sports. From cricket, softball, rugby union, athletics to basketball. However, rugby league was Ethan's bread and butter. Scouted by a number of NRL clubs due to his ability to carry a 'dozen' defenders and still manage to score a try. He would be immensely proud of all the recipients of the Ethan Stevens 'Rising Star' Memorial Award and would encourage up-and-coming players to keep working hard. Ethan is remembered for his classic laugh, humour and shining personality. He was the type of person everyone loved to have around. The family kindly ask that you take moment today to remember Ethan. We all love you, Eth. Your memory is eternal and your legacy of life will live on.



Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Apr. 30, 2019
