|
|
|
ROSS, Douglas Michael Passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th May, 2019 at Manilla Hospital Aged 75 years Dearly loved husband of Lynda. Loving father of Michael, Adrian and Jody (dec). Loved father-in-law and pop of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Doug Ross are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10am on Wednesday 29th May, 2019 at the Manilla Cemetery, Namoi River Road, Manilla. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 28, 2019
Read More