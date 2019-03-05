|
SANDERS, Colin Leslie Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th February, 2019 Aged 81 years Beloved husband of the late Heather Sanders, loving father & father-in-law of Belinda & Paul and Wayne. Adored Pa of Charlene, Daniel, Nicholas, Rebecca and Matthew. The relatives and friends of the late Colin Sanders are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2pm on Friday 8th March, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 5, 2019
