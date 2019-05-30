|
BOXSELL, Bruce Rex Passed away Monday 27th May 2019 at home Aged 88 years Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loving father of Amanda & Jon, John & Jacqui and Greg, much loved Pa of Gemma & Josh, Sam & Penny, Ben & Alaura, Libby, India, Caitlin and Zoe and brother of Neville (dec), Ian (dec), Margaret (dec) and Ron. The relatives and friends of the late Bruce Boxsell are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10:00am on Monday 3rd June 2019 in St Barnabas Anglican Church, Boggabri thence for interment in the Boggabri Lawn Cemetery. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 30, 2019
